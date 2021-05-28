Lane, Serenity

School: P Knight High School
Future plans: My future plans are to go to college and receiving my Bachelor's Degree in Fine Arts. Later becoming a cartoon artist.
Favorite quote: Know what Sparks the light in you. Then use that light to illuminate the World-Oprah
Advice to future generations: If you are not willing to learn, No one will help you. If you are determined to learn, No one can Stop you.- Zig Ziglar
Parents' names: Sondra Williams-Thompson, Andre Lane
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.