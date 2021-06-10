Knox, Kalea

School: Quartz Hill High School
Future plans: Planning to attend the University of California, Merced
Accomplishments: 4.0 + GPA Awardee
Extracurriculars: 4 Years in QHHS Marching Band Flute Section Leader (2020-2021) 2 Years in QHHS Swim 4 Years in Ballroom Club Ballroom President and Secretary (2018-2021) Girl Scout for 10+ years California Scholarship Federation Member National Honors Society Member
Favorite quote: "Part of the journey is the end"
Favorite memory: Spending time with friends during band competitions!
Advice to future generations: Cherish time with your friends and family!
Parents' names: Pollyann Knox, Ken Knox
