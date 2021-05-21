School: Highland High School
Future plans: He plans on becoming an electrician through the IBEW.
Extracurriculars: He volunteers to be a leader at Vacation Bible School with the Palmdale United Methodist Church. He is also a regular volunteer at Milo's Sanctuary, a special needs cat rescue. In addition, he loves soccer, and has played AYSO since he was eight years old.
Favorite quote: Don't put off until tomorrow what you can do today.
Favorite memory: When I was six years old and driving to VONS with my granddad in his brand new corvette.
Advice to future generations: Always tell people I love you when you have the chance. You never know when you will have another one.
Parents' names: Clayton and Heather Knowles
