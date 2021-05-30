School: Knight high school
Future plans: Im going to continue with my education because their is so much more to learn and im just going to be me
Accomplishments: I did it Im graduating
Extracurriculars: Driving my parents and my uncles in the home crazy
Favorite memory: I remember my first day of kindergarten it was awsome. Now i get to have an awesome ending. 12th grade was hard many challenges but all my work paid off thank you mom and dad and john and drees
Advice to future generations: Stay off social media it gets you nowhere
Parents' names: Anna Klemick Robert Udowski John Klemick James Drees
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.