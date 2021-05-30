School: Knight high school

Future plans: Im going to continue with my education because their is so much more to learn and im just going to be me

Accomplishments: I did it Im graduating

Extracurriculars: Driving my parents and my uncles in the home crazy

Favorite memory: I remember my first day of kindergarten it was awsome. Now i get to have an awesome ending. 12th grade was hard many challenges but all my work paid off thank you mom and dad and john and drees

Advice to future generations: Stay off social media it gets you nowhere

Parents' names: Anna Klemick Robert Udowski John Klemick James Drees

