Johnson, Heaven

School: Pete Knight High School
Future plans: Going to an art school and doing abstract painting/ projects.
Extracurriculars: Tennis
Favorite quote: “ Quiet the mind and the soul will speak . “
Favorite memory: I have no specific favorite memory but everything with my mama.
Advice to future generations: Everything is temporary so live your life how you want, not how anyone else wants or tells you to.
Parents' names: Alexis Green
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.