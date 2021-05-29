Jackson, Nakya

School: Lancaster High
Future plans: Attend AVC
Accomplishments: Graduating a year early and only 16!
Favorite quote: “There is a past version of you that is so proud of how far you have come”
Advice to future generations: Don’t let anyone tell you, you can’t do something. You can do anything you set your mind on. Look I’m graduating a year early!
Parents' names: Nathan and Bernette Jackson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.