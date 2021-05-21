Hettiger, Serena

School: Lancaster High
Future plans: Joined the Navy, then plans to go to trade school.
Favorite quote: It doesn’t matter how many times you fail, it matters that you tried and tried again until you succeed.
Favorite memory: My friend asked me to be in her sweet 16 and I met somebody who ended up being the one who pushed me forward to be the best I could be and supported me through all my dreams and hardships.
Advice to future generations: It’s going to be hard and you’re going to get tired. You’ll exhaust yourself over and over and ask yourself why you’re doing this. You’re doing this because you have to. Also because there’s going to be people who will make you feel like you’re inferior, whether they believe in you or not, it’s up to you to want a future for yourself. Push yourself through because kids, adults, anybody who is willing might tell you that you can’t. You can and you will. Even if it feels like it’s all for nothing, make it worth something for you.
Parents' names: Anna Hettiger, Ben Hettiger
