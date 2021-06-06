School: Highland High School
Future plans: Attend Loyola Marymount University. Take some acting classes. Produce and direct movies, TV shows, and commercials.
Accomplishments: Principal's Honor Roll, Varsity Letter, Rising Star of Artistic Excellence for Filmmaking
Extracurriculars: BSU, Choir, Link Crew, Gold Squad, Team Manager for Football, Basketball, and Track and Field
Favorite quote: "Success is liking yourself, liking what you do, and liking how you do it." -Maya Angelou
Favorite memory: Cheering at football games with Gold Squad
Advice to future generations: Do things that make YOU happy no matter what other people think
Parents' names: Cardell and Hernica
