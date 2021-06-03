Heming, Noah

School: Quartz Hill High School
Future plans: Noah plans to study Materials Science and Engineering at UC Berkeley.
Accomplishments: 5.34 GPA, Seal of Biliteracy, Valedictorian, National AP Scholar, IB Diploma Candidate, National Rural and Small Town Recognition, National Merit Commendation, Model United Nations Best Delegate, STEM Expo Invention Winner, 8 Science Olympiad Medals, 2nd in Golden League Golf.
Extracurriculars: Varsity Golf, Varsity Mathletes, Science Olympiad President, National Honor Society, IB Club Treasurer, Model United Nations, California Scholarship Federation, Boy Scouts of America.
Advice to future generations: Balance is key to happiness.
Parents' names: Chris and Nancy Heming
