School: Lancaster high school
Future plans: I plan on going to CSUN to double major in psychology and criminology/ justice studies. After I graduate with my bachelors degree I want to go to the police academy and work part time while still going to school to get a PhD in forensic psychology and begin my career as a forensic psychologist.
Accomplishments: As my senior year just ended, I received my valedictorian award for completing my high school years with a Weighted GPA of a 4.0 and an AVID award for completing 4 consecutive years of AVID with following up on all of the A-G requirements needed to be college ready. I was accepted into the CSUN GE honors program as well as being one of the recipients of the lancaster city chambers of commerce work ethic scholarship.
Extracurriculars: From my freshman to sophomore year of high school, I was on both the softball and cheerleading team. When my junior year arrived, I became one of the varsity cheerleading captains so I stuck with cheer to make sure my team was my priority. Starting at 16, I began working for lancaster city in the athletics department and eventually working for the ASES program. Throughout my senior year, I started working everyday while still maintaining above a 3.5 managing all of my AP classes and being treasurer of the senior class of 2021 at lancaster high school.
Favorite quote: If you don’t sacrifice for what you want, what you want becomes your sacrifice.
Favorite memory: My favorite memory would be after every accomplishment I made, my parents would be there with a big smile on their face reaching in for a hug to tell me how proud they were of me.
Advice to future generations: To future generations: Don’t care what other people say about you. You only get one life and you need to live it as if you have one last day on earth. Enjoy the stuff you love and work 100 times harder than anybody else to get what you want.
Parents' names: Peter Hebert and Rocio Espinoza
