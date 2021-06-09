Harris, Kahukoa

School: Vasquez High School
Future plans: Enlisted as an aircraft mechanic for the United States Marine Corps
Accomplishments: Has scholarship offers from multiple schools for athletics and academics
Extracurriculars: Captain of the varsity teams for football and swim at Vasquez
Favorite quote: “Whether you think you can, or you think you can't, you're right” -Henry Ford
Favorite memory: Playing in youth football games as a kid
Advice to future generations: Enjoy your time hanging out with family and friends and never miss an opportunity to have fun
Parents' names: Dan and Jenn Harris
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.