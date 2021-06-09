Harris, Kahukoa

School: Vasquez High School

Future plans: Enlisted as an aircraft mechanic for the United States Marine Corps

Accomplishments: Has scholarship offers from multiple schools for athletics and academics

Extracurriculars: Captain of the varsity teams for football and swim at Vasquez

Favorite quote: “Whether you think you can, or you think you can't, you're right” -Henry Ford

Favorite memory: Playing in youth football games as a kid

Advice to future generations: Enjoy your time hanging out with family and friends and never miss an opportunity to have fun

Parents' names: Dan and Jenn Harris

