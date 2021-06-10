School: Vasquez High school
Future plans: Taylor is going to College of the canyons for two years then transferring into San Diego state university. The pathway she is taking will lead her to become an RN.
Accomplishments: Taylor has gotten awards such as a scholar with a 4.0+ all four years, National honors society, and CSF.
Extracurriculars: Taylor was in NHS all 3 years, Softball 3 years, and cheer for 2 years.
Favorite quote: Her favorite quote is “ where God guides he provides”
Favorite memory: Her favorite memory is when it was raining and all the kids made a slip ‘n slide in the gym.
Advice to future generations: Her advice to future generations would be “Don’t give up no matter how hard it gets, it will get better. Do Not slack off with grades your freshman year trust me, THEY MATTER!”
Parents' names: Tracy gregory, Brett Gregory
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.