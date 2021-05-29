School: Pete Knight High School
Future plans: My plans after graduation are to attend college for a business degree and Cosmetology School to open up my own business.
Accomplishments: CSF
Extracurriculars: Volunteering in the Children's Ministry and Softball.
Favorite quote: " Life will put many red lights in front of you, But sometimes we must push on the gas and Trust GOD"
Favorite memory: My favorite memory that I carry in my heart is the memory of my best friend..my Dog Lola. She passed away 3 yrs ago and I miss her so much. I would go out to the yard to sit by her and just vent about life. It's funny because it's like she was actually listening and understood every word.
Advice to future generations: No matter what life throws at you, keep striving towards your goals and always put GOD first.
Parents' names: Joseph and Christina Gonzales
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.