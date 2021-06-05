School: Paraclete High School
Future plans: She received her choice acceptances from California Lutheran University, Cal State San Marcos, Humboldt University and Cal State Bakersfield. After much consideration she will attend California Lutheran University in the fall with an undeclared major.
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, California Scholarship Federation, Christian Service Award, Principal’s List, Sport Scholar Nominee and Antelope Valley Press Future Leaders.
Extracurriculars: During her time at Paraclete she was actively involved in Drama Club, Yearbook, Ukelele Club, ASB as the Campus Ministry Liaison, Letterwoman's Club, Liturgy and Choir, Campus Ministry, Photography Club, Prom Committee, Guardian Angel Program, SADD Club, Irish Club, St. George's Gaming Club, Eucharistic Minister, Academic Decathlon, Spirit of the Month, Captain Cross Country and Captain Track and Field distance team.
Favorite quote: "If you can dream it, you can do it." - Walt Disney
Favorite memory: When my parents planned a surprise Sweet 16 Birthday party to Disneyland with 30 of my friends.
Advice to future generations: Always have the courage to be true to everyone, especially yourself. Never give up on what makes you passionate.
Parents' names: Shan Work and Carmela Garcia-Work
