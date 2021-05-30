School: Pete Knight High School
Future plans: I've been accepted to California State University Bakersfield School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics, and Engineering. I plan to relax and de-stress for the rest of the summer 2021 before heading off to CSUB in the fall to pursue my undergraduate degree in Computer Science.
Accomplishments: Applying and getting accepted to CSU Bakersfield for Computer Science is my biggest accomplishment.
Extracurriculars: I am a gamer during my downtime and I like playing with my friends the most.
Favorite quote: We are part of this universe; we are in this universe, but perhaps more important than both of those facts, is that the universe is in us. Neil deGrass Tyson
Favorite memory: I enjoyed working in the school library because the people and staff that worked there were awesome. I learned a lot
Advice to future generations: Live life to the fullest, without regret.
Parents' names: Bret and Deborah Frazier
