School: Littlerock high school
Future plans: Planning on attending Fresno State and majoring in Science in nursing
Accomplishments: Scholarship award, GPA awards
Extracurriculars: President of FFA
Favorite quote: Be who you are and say what you feel, because those who mind don’t matter and those who matter don’t mind.”
Favorite memory: The memories I made with friends within the four years all the laughs and cries.
Advice to future generations: Dont be afraid to step out of your comfort zone! Live life one day at a time but also like it’s your last day!
Parents' names: Debbie Heller Jeff Heller Tricia Trejo
