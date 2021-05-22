School: Littlerock High School
Future plans: Isaiah has enlisted in the Marine Corps to pursue a career in law enforcement.
Accomplishments: Isaiah has a GPA 3.7
Extracurriculars: Isaiah was part of the varsity football all four years. Also in was part of varsity wrestling team, varsity track and field for three years
Favorite quote: Isaiah favorite quote is to make changes, not excuses.
Favorite memory: Isaiah’s favorite memory was with football, he was excited that opening season was with Lancaster high and they won that game.
Advice to future generations: My advice to future generation is do not avoid failure, because avoiding failure you are also avoiding success.
Parents' names: Maria Flores
