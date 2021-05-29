Espana, Ayleena Ase

School: Lancaster High School
Future plans: Ase will be attending ASU in the Fall to study Forensic Science and was accepted in the Barrett’s Honors program.
Accomplishments: Ase received her Valedictorian medal as well as her certificate for CSF.
Extracurriculars: Ase played Varsity Softball all four years, Basketball her freshman year and managed the girls basketball team her junior year. She also was a member of AFJROTC and AVID for four years and Link crew her senior year
Parents' names: Aashiyana Espana
