School: Paraclete High School
Future plans: Hunter will be continuing his education at Pacific University of Oregon where he will play baseball (pitcher) and football (quarterback).
Accomplishments: Graduated Magna Cum Laude.
Extracurriculars: Hunter played Football and Baseball. He was part of the National Honors Society and involved in several activities while attending Paraclete.
Favorite quote: Set your goals high and don't stop until you get there Bo Jackson
Favorite memory: Favorite memory was going 19-0 in baseball his freshman year.
Parents' names: Misty and Jeremi Edwards
