Denis, Jachimike

School: Lancaster high school
Future plans: Head off to Antelope Valley college
Accomplishments: I received student of the month!
Favorite quote: Nostalgia is a drug, to which some are addicted.-Kevin parker
Favorite memory: When me and a close friend would just walk around in the school talking about whatever.
Advice to future generations: I would say to always be improving yourself or to always strive to be the best you you can be.
Parents' names: Innocent and Justina Denis
