School: Highland high school
Future plans: I am still figuring out what I'm heading. So I decided to take my minor in the Community school. I would like to set myself to go back in-person class and back my confidence and focus to myself that I missed in my senior class because of the pandemic. I hope this time with God's grace and with my family's support i will do my best to make myself be in the right way and pursue my dreams.
Parents' names: Mr and Mrs De Jesus
