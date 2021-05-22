De Castro, Marina

School: Pete Knight High School
Future plans: Marina will be attending the University of Advancing Technology studying in the field of Advertising Art.
Accomplishments: National Society of High School Scholars, Honor Society and obtaining Honors throughout High school.
Extracurriculars: Volunteered at a local animal rescue and InspirAsain dance club at school
Advice to future generations: High school is hard work. Keep your head in the game and plan and be organized. Your hard work will pay off.
Parents' names: Gina and Chris De Castro
