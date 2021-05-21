Davidson, Vincent

School: Lancaster High School
Future plans: Major in Biology and Become an Anesthesiologist.
Accomplishments: 6x Honor Roll, 4.3 GPA, Academic Excellence in Mathematics and Science, AP Scholar
Extracurriculars: Varsity Hockey, Volunteer at Lancaster First Assembly
Favorite quote: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”- Martin Luther King Jr.
Favorite memory: Junior Year Homecoming
Advice to future generations: Give yourself time to relax
Parents' names: Tara Davidson and Jeremy Davidson
