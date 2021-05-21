Davidson, Vincent

School: Lancaster High School

Future plans: Major in Biology and Become an Anesthesiologist.

Accomplishments: 6x Honor Roll, 4.3 GPA, Academic Excellence in Mathematics and Science, AP Scholar

Extracurriculars: Varsity Hockey, Volunteer at Lancaster First Assembly

Favorite quote: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”- Martin Luther King Jr.

Favorite memory: Junior Year Homecoming

Advice to future generations: Give yourself time to relax

Parents' names: Tara Davidson and Jeremy Davidson

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.