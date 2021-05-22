School: Palmdale High-school - CSUN
Future plans: Biomedical engineering
Accomplishments: Graduated valedictorian
Extracurriculars: Basketball, Volleyball, Track, BSU
Favorite quote: Keep it Pushin
Favorite memory: Getting my first car
Advice to future generations: Stay strong and do everything with good intentions.
Parents' names: Samarius Coggins
