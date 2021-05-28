Cortez, Layla

School: William J. Pete Knight
Future plans: I am planning on continuing my education to become a Doctor.
Accomplishments: 3.5-4.0 GPA throughout all years of high school to graduate in gold
Extracurriculars: Captain of the Varsity Softball Team
Favorite quote: Never Let A Hard Time Humble You.
Favorite memory: All of my favorite memories involve softball trips, practices, and games! The team and coaches made those years a million times better.
Advice to future generations: Never give up on your dreams and always believe in yourself! Never compare yourself to others and forever hold your head high.
Parents' names: Barbara Richarte and Norman Richarte
