School: Lancaster High School
Future plans: Maliya will be attending UCI in the fall. She will be studying Biological Sciences. Maliya’s career goal is to become a Physician’s Assistant.
Accomplishments: Maliya was accepted to UCI, UCLA and UCSD. Maliya was able to maintain straight A’s her entire high school career and received numerous awards for this. Maliya will be graduating with a 4.6 GPA and is also a class of 2021 Valedictorian.
Extracurriculars: CSF, Senior class secretary, interact club
Favorite quote: “Growth is growth, no matter how small”
Advice to future generations: Your older self will look back at your current self, so live in the moment and make your future self proud.
Parents' names: Leonard and Anna Cockrell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.