Chapman, Kelsung

School: Knight High School
Future plans: Attend AVC then transfer to a University.
Favorite quote: Not everyone can fit on my one couch and I thought to myself well, what if there was such thing as a bunk bed, but as a couch. Introducing the Double Decker Couch! - Lego Movie
Favorite memory: All of my favorite memories were when I was hanging out with my friends and these times are something I will cherish forever-
Parents' names: Phupu and Scott Chapman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.