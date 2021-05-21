School: Quartz Hill High School
Future plans: Training in the technology field.
Accomplishments: AVUHSD Seal of Biliteracy Principal's Honor Roll (Fall Semester) Principal's Honor Roll (Spring Semester)
Extracurriculars: Football (Sophomore Year)
Favorite quote: "Have faith in your ability, you will do just fine"-Bruce Lee
Favorite memory: Going out to eat with friends and family after football games because we would always have a good time and crack a lot of jokes.
Advice to future generations: Try not to procrastinate a lot.
Parents' names: Obed Ceballos and Cristina Lamadrid
