School: Palmdale High School
Future plans: Future plans are to go to community college for two years then proceed to transfer to University of California Irvine to study Mechanical Engineering while hoping to obtain an internship.
Accomplishments: -Received Engineering Academy Award from Palmdale High School - Skills USA Regionals Bronze
Extracurriculars: Solar Falcon Race Team, Solar Car Club, Fashion Club, Drama Club, Link Crew, FFA, Photo Club, and Skills USA
Favorite quote: “I did not procrastinate in HS I simply put assignments off till the last minute so I was older there for wiser”
Favorite memory: Going a trip with the Solar Falcon Race Team to Fort Worth Texas to compete in the Solar Car Challenge my Sophomore year of high school.
Advice to future generations: Take the time to enjoy high school it only last for so long and it may feel long at first but it will go by quick. It’s gonna be a bumpy ride at first but you will get the hang of it soon don’t rush to grow up so quick.
Parents' names: Christine Rangel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.