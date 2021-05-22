Carroll, Leilani

School: Littlerock Highschool
Future plans: I will be attending a community college and majoring in writing .
Accomplishments: I do not have any awards or even scholarships .
Extracurriculars: throughout my years of high school I have not entered any extracurricular .
Favorite quote: " I don't need friends, they disappoint me " - Carla Shaw
Favorite memory: I do not have a favorite memory .
Advice to future generations: To the next generation of students attending little rock : " I understand how difficult or exciting it is for you to be leaving middle school but, high school is not glamorous at all . Do not have a lot of expectations and understand that things may change . Also, try your best in school because you don't want to be left behind when the good stuff happens . Try and make some new friends if you can , or try and get along with your classmates and teachers . Also use your voice and find your playlist { music }. You got 4 years , make them count . " - L.C.
Parents' names: Yesenia Gonzalez
