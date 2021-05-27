Cantila, Joshua

School: Highland High School
Future plans: Joshua wants to be an emergency room nurse or a nurse practitioner.
Accomplishments: Joshua is in the principal’s honor roll for academic excellence. He also attended the Health Careers Academy at Palmdale High School learning Medical Science and Technology and he volunteered at Palmdale Regional Hospital, High Desert Regional Center, and Antelope Valley Hospital.
Extracurriculars: Joshua is the captain of Highland varsity swim team for his senior year and has been in the swim team for four years. He was also a peer minister at St. Mary’s youth ministry and was an altar server at St. Mary’s church.
Favorite quote: With God all things are possible.
Parents' names: Michael and Sarah Cantila
