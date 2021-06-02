School: Lancaster High School
Future plans: I want to graduate from college and find a career working with foster youth.
Accomplishments: I received all A's my last semester of high school, was nominated as "Eagle of the Month," and won a grant for college.
Extracurriculars: I was in Bible Club my freshman year and I volunteered for the Boys and Girls Club working with youth.
Favorite quote: You may encounter many defeats but we must not be defeated- Maya Angelou
Favorite memory: My freshman year was the best because everything was new. I wore a cute outfit and met a lot of new friends.
Advice to future generations: Embrace every moment and have fun because it will go by super fast
Parents' names: Betty Gray and Denise Windom
