School: Quartz Hill High School

Future plans: Aerospace Engineer at Northrop Grumman

Accomplishments: Class Valedictorian, Principals List all 4 years, Academic Letter, State Senate Scholastic Achievement Award, US House of Representatives Congressional 4.0 GPA County of Los Angeles, California State Assembly Academic Excellence Award

Extracurriculars: Marching Band for 4 years

Favorite quote: "The only impossible journey is the one you never begin" Tony Robbins

Favorite memory: Hanging out with friends in the quad.

Advice to future generations: Never give up on your dreams.

Parents' names: Chris and Loretta Burruso

