School: Quartz Hill High School
Future plans: Aerospace Engineer at Northrop Grumman
Accomplishments: Class Valedictorian, Principals List all 4 years, Academic Letter, State Senate Scholastic Achievement Award, US House of Representatives Congressional 4.0 GPA County of Los Angeles, California State Assembly Academic Excellence Award
Extracurriculars: Marching Band for 4 years
Favorite quote: "The only impossible journey is the one you never begin" Tony Robbins
Favorite memory: Hanging out with friends in the quad.
Advice to future generations: Never give up on your dreams.
Parents' names: Chris and Loretta Burruso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.