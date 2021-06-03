Bryant, Alayna

School: Knight high school
Future plans: I plan on my spending my next four years as a UCI nursing major and then taking the NCLEX to get my medical career started.
Accomplishments: I've received multiple 4.0 awards and my academics have been recognized by not only the school but by palmdale citt, lancaster city, Los Angeles County board of supervisors, California state senate, as well as others. I have also received the chancellor excellence scholarship from the university of California Irvine.
Extracurriculars: I ran track.
Favorite quote: "The only way to get what you want in this world is through hard work. " -Princess Tiana
Favorite memory: My favorite memory was going to Simi Valley track meet and racing against students from other schools from different cities.
Advice to future generations: Do what makes you happy and don't overstress yourself to prove yourself to others. Know that your effort is enough!
Parents' names: Carla Bryant and Frank Villanueva
