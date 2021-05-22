School: Highland Highschool
Future plans: I plan on becoming a trauma surgeon and getting into the entertainment industry
Accomplishments: Honor roll
Extracurriculars: Gymnastics Cross country Pre Med Club Swimming
Favorite quote: You don’t need approval from the world to know how good you’re doing. You should already know that whatever your doing is right!
Favorite memory: My favorite memory was this year when I finally got teachers that actually accepted me for who I am. They never discriminated me, didn’t put me in any category. Just specially cared for my well being and I really appreciated that.
Advice to future generations: The words of wisdom I’d give to the future generation is to always do your very best no matter what. Even though it may seem stressful throughout high school, You’ll continue to prosper throughout the semester. As for the friends aspect try not to worry about friendship to much because sometimes it’s more important to focus on your academics then to worry about friends because sometimes they can distract you. Always stay focus on your study’s no matter what. Always be on time, and always turn in assignments before the due date. And most importantly always strive for greatness throughout your high school experience. And you will surely succeed wherever you go!!! ~Chyna
Parents' names: Vicky Crawford
