Bolainez, Eline

School: Highland high school
Future plans: I will be attending avc for two years then transfer to a cal state. I’m majoring in psychology and learn about child development.
Extracurriculars: I played volleyball for all of high school even though my senior year was everywhere.
Favorite quote: “Enjoy the little things in life, for one day you’ll look back and realize they were the big things.” - Kurt Vonnegut
Favorite memory: Playing volleyball with my friends.
Advice to future generations: Don’t dwell on the mistakes you have made. Yes, they will haunt you and hurt you but you need to get back up and push through any obstacle.
Parents' names: Alejandra and Christian
