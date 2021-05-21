School: Lancaster High School
Future plans: I plan on getting a job until 2022-23 when I will attend college for animal science. Or if I don’t go to college within that time I will go to the Navy.
Favorite quote: “Ehh it is what it is”
Favorite memory: My favorite high school memory is the funny skits I used to make with my friends at lunch in 9th grade.
Advice to future generations: My advice is don’t slack. You need every credit you can get.
Parents' names: Maikeida Blackman
