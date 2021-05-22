School: Knight High School
Accomplishments: 5th place in international Drone Racing Competition (Australia), 1st place in Web Design at the UCLA Hack-A-Thon, Honors Student, National Honor Society Member, Graduating in Gold, GPA 4.8
Extracurriculars: Competitive hip hop, dance (AVD81), SKills USA, UVA, Drone Racing, Hack-a Thon, international service projects, Boy Scout, Seminary, a participant in the Northrup Groman HIP mentorship program, exploring various interests including singing ( DNA studios), Psychology, and programming.
Advice to future generations: Be intrinsically motivated, do things because for the experience in itself not for the perceived payoff from others.
Parents' names: C M Betzer
