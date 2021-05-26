Bayo, Fatima

School: Highland high school
Future plans: Going to Avc and then transfering to a four year!
Accomplishments: Ballroom awards in 8th grade, Personal award from dance teacher in 9th.
Extracurriculars: Dance club 10th grade Gay and straight alliance 11th grade
Favorite quote: If you don't make risks,you can't create a future-Monkey D. Luffy.
Favorite memory: Coming home at 8 and finding my first pokemon games near my bed.
Advice to future generations: Meditation does work wonders.
Parents' names: Carolyn Ramsey
