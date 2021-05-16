Barrera, Allison

School: Eastside High School
Future plans: Do two years at AVC get my AD, then transfer to a university to get a masters in medicine/child development to become a Pediatric Practitioner.
Extracurriculars: I did one year of volleyball, 3 years of ASB and was in CSF. I had also did Kaiser medical explores my sophomore year.
Favorite quote: "Success isn't measured by money but by the service you give to others" ~Ricardo Solis
Favorite memory: Just being with family and boding with new friends.
Advice to future generations: Never look back but look forward to the new opportunities that may come your way.
Parents' names: Gloria and Ricardo Barrera
