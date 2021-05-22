Ascencio, Adriana

School: William J Pete Knight High School
Future plans: McDonald’s future employee
Accomplishments: None
Extracurriculars: Drama, Animal Awareness
Favorite quote: Well well well, if it isn’t the consequences of my own actions
Favorite memory: Proving people wrong
Advice to future generations: Put your own comfort over others
Parents' names: Claudia Lopez
