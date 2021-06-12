Allison, James

School: Quartz Hill High School
Future plans: Music Education and French Horn Performance Double Major at Biola University
Accomplishments: Valedictorian, Louis Armstrong Jazz Award, CSF Graduate
Extracurriculars: James participated in Marching Band and Color Guard for 4 years at QHHS. He was involved with the Ballroom Dance club. He performed this past year with the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.
Parents' names: Tom and Jennifer Allison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.