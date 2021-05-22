School: Highland High School
Future plans: Francisco plans to attend AVC for two years to earn his Associates Degree before enlisting in the Air Force.
Accomplishments: Francisco has been in JROTC for four years.
Extracurriculars: Francisco is part of Highland’s Robotics Team.
Parents' names: Bertha Aldaco
