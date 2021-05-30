Alarcon, David

School: Pete Knight High School
Future plans: Will be attending the University of Calpoly Pomona in the fall to study Electrical Engineering.
Accomplishments: David has recently been recognizes with 7 awards for maintaining a GPA of 4.0 or higher during all four years of High School. He was also offered an academic scholarship to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Arizona; but David chose to stay close to home and attend his favorite University, CalPoly Pomona.
Extracurriculars: David plays guitar and is fourth generation guitarist on his father’s side. He also loves to exercise and do weightlifting.
Favorite quote: “Common sense is necessary for one’s survival.”
Favorite memory: A favorite memory is waking up on a Saturday with no homework to do.
Advice to future generations: Care less about what others think.
Parents' names: Alfredo and Diane Alarcon
