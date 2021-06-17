School: Quartz Hills
Future plans: AVC and then transfer to Cal State Northridge finish my mayor in social science.
Accomplishments: Soccer player, had the experience of a year to be a national forest explorer. Be a volunteer for the community.
Favorite quote: “Si se puede “
Favorite memory: Playing soccer with my dad
Advice to future generations: Never feel discouraged regardless the hardships.. there is a light never go off.
Parents' names: Jose Angel y Margarita Aguilar
