PALMDALE —Vasquez High School teacher Alexa Lepp looks forward to seeing her students in person, on Oct. 17.
Lepp was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer, in January. She learned about it while she was at school.
“It was a fluke that we found it but it’s the happiest fluke because typically people don’t find this one until much later,” Lepp said in a telephone interview.
She started chemotherapy, in February. At the time, Lepp had the Associated Student Body class, work experience and Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District’s home-school program. After her diagnosis, the District allowed Lepp to work remotely. She continued with the home-school program and work experience for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year.
“We had so much going on, and then, of course, when the kids found it, it was really hard,” she said. “That was one of the hardest parts was having to tell them, A, I have cancer, B, I’m going to now be remote. They would send the sweetest emails.”
Lepp wanted to keep teaching through her treatment. She has continued with the home-school program for the 2022-23 until she is able to return to campus.
“I get to reunite with all of them, Oct. 17,” Lepp said. “I’m just so excited to go see them.”
Lepp had the best support system in the District and her students, she said.
“It’s not always high spirits but right now I’m doing pretty good,” she said.
On Sept. 23, Lepp was one of 16 educators announced as the 2022-23 Los Angeles County Teachers of the Year. She was first named Vasquez High’s Teacher of the Year and Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District’s Teacher of the Year.
“I was so honored,” Lepp said. “I was beyond honored.”
Lepp started her fifth year with the District, this year.
“I just work with the most amazing people and so having them put me up for that and nominate me, it was just the biggest honor,” Lepp said. “I feel like I didn’t do it alone, though. I mean, it’s been a team effort, especially after finding out that I have cancer. It just meant so much to me.”
She previously worked for the Santa Clarita Valley International Charter School for six years. Lepp brought her experience in project-based learning to Acton-Agua Dulce Unified. She taught at High Desert Middle School for two years. When the COVID-19 pandemic started Lepp transitioned to a Teacher on Special Assignment role.
“I had just gotten my master’s in Educational Technology,” Lepp said.
Lepp’s sister convinced her to apply for the LA County Teacher of the Year program. The application process is extensive,
“It’s like 23 pages; I was going through chemo at the time,” she said. “At first, I didn’t think I could do it.”
Lepp wrote six essays, a biography and a few letters of recommendation.
“It was fun to reflect on it; I will say that,” Lepp said. “It was cool to kind of think back at the all the years teaching.”
Lepp did not mention that she was going through treatment for breast cancer in her application for the LA County Teacher of the Year.
“I didn’t want to be selected because of that or remembers because of that,” she said. “I wanted to focus on the students and the philosophy and the journey.”
Lepp informed the county after her selection. Asked what she likes about teaching, Lepp loves people and is a social person.
“I feel like connection is the biggest part about teaching,” she said. “It’s a very creative, personal job. I feel like teaching is a lifetime connection that you can have with someone.”
Kim Shaw, Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District’s assistant superintendent for Human Resources, Pupil Services and Education, since April 2020, wrote a letter of recommendation for Lepp.
“In that time, I have observed Mrs. Lepp to be an exemplary educator and consummate professional,” Shaw wrote. “Mrs. Lepp’s dedication to education is exemplified by the relationships she builds with students, families and colleagues.”
Student Myra Schneider, the Class of 2023 vice president, also wrote a letter of recommendation. She praised Lepp’s role as ASB adviser.
“She created a positive team environment, was always extremely organized, assigned tasks, and made sure that each person was accountable to completing their tasks,” Schneider wrote.
She added: “Mrs. Lepp has had an extremely positive impact on our school. I know that I can count on Mrs. Lepp for anything that I need. She is always there to help.”
