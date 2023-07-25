In the Family Way

The dictionary defines perception as the ability to see, hear, or become aware of something through the senses.

It is the same with recognition, awareness, consciousness, realization, knowledge and comprehension. We see something, interpret it as a threat, a thing of beauty, a nuisance, or so and so. You see a shadow in the dark, most of us will interpret it as a threat, without really knowing what it is. It could be your own shadow, or the threat could be real.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.