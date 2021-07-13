The federal officials reported that life expectancy in the United States surpassed age 78.
That’s good news. Despite the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, life expectancy is actually getting longer. Thanks to modern medicine and technology, living longer is very likely. In some cultures however, people live an even longer fruitful life span without pharmacological interventions. To them, the fountain of youth is simply known which some cultures may have overlooked.
A National Geographic book called “The Blue Zone: Lessons for Living Longer from the People Who’ve Lived the Longest,” authored by Dan Buettner implied just that — there are simple lessons for living long and healthy life. The author and a team of researchers identified four geographic regions in different parts of the world where small groups of people are living particularly long and healthy lives. Blue zones refer to the concentric circles the author drew on a world map in blue ink to delineate the following regions with highest life expectancy:
• Okinawa, Japan.
• Sardinia, Italy.
• Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica.
• Loma Linda.
The people from these regions do not rely primarily on the wonders of modern medicine and technology to extend their lives. A closer look indicated a simple active life is key factor. Here are some of the longevity tips that were common to these four blue zones:
• Move naturally.
• Decrease calorie intake.
• Consume more plant-based foods.
• Drink alcohol in moderations, preferably red wine.
• Maintain a positive outlook in life.
• Reduce stress.
• Belong to a community.
• Keep family values first.
Surround yourself with people who have similar blue zone values.
Active Sardinians spend much of their time walking and consuming red wine as part of a meal. Okinawa residents purposely stop eating when they are 80% full and drink sake, remain active and respectfully honor their elders. Costa Ricans who live in Nicoya Peninsula are mostly active farmers and also drink lots of red wine.
Residents of Loma Linda are a large population of Seventh Day Adventist who lives in a close networking community with strong family values, strict diet and conscious spiritual awareness. They take one day of the week to focus on community and spiritual needs — great stress relievers. Ellen White, one of the pioneers of Seventh Day Adventist faith wrote articles about health and nutrition. She advocated the “NEW START” program for good health:
• Nutrition: Eat a simple yet healthy balanced meal each day, mostly plant-based.
• Exercise: Walk and work each day as much as possible (except on Saturdays).
• Water: Drink six to eight glasses of water a day. Your body loses about four pints of water a day.
• Sunlight: Regular program of exercise in the sunshine can make you more positive.
• Temperance: Maintain judicious judgment to do what is right and abstain from what is bad.
• Air: Get plenty of fresh air. Take a brisk walk during workdays to combat fatigue.
• Rest: Adequate sleep can help a person make wise decisions. Saturday is a day of rest.
• Trust: Trust in the Divine Power and the goodness of people.
You may not be living in these four blue zone regions or following the same religious practices, but experts agree that you can definitely model the healthy lifestyle and create your own blue zone in your home and in your neighborhood. Longevity is desirable, but sustaining long fruitful meaningful life, free from diseases, is even better. We can start right here in our community.
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
