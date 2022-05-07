Y
ellow or pale green leaves on your plant are typically a sign that something is wrong with your plant.
The only time it is not a problem is if the plant is supposed to have pale or yellowish leaves. Often plants with yellow fall color have pale green leaves, compared to other plants.
There are basically three locations where yellow or pale green leaves are found on the plant. The first and most common location is older leaves. These are the leaves that have been on the plant for the longest time.
If the older leaves are the ones turning pale green and finally yellow, it may be one of several problems. First it could be over-watering. Check the soil and see if it is wet and allow the soil to dry before watering again. Your soil could be dry, however the plant was over-watered several days or weeks ago.
Over-watering by itself causes pale to yellow leaves but over-watering also leeches out the Nitrogen in the soil. Our soils are low in nitrogen and I find a lot of people have never figured out how to fertilize their plants correctly.
Root rots and nematodes can also cause older leaves to turn yellow. Last, leaves do not live forever, it may just be time for the leaves to die.
If the older leaves have yellow splotching it is probably a virus, no cures for viruses. If the leaves are green with yellow between veins you have the classic symptom of a magnesium deficiency.
The second location is younger leaves. These are the newest leaves on the plant. If the younger leaves are solid yellow it could mean that the soil pH is too high, which in the Antelope Valley is a common problem, especially on acid loving plants like gardenias and camellias.
Related to having a high pH yellow on younger leaves could mean that your soil may have a high salinity level. High salinity means too much salt in your soil. This does not mean table salt, but probably too much fertilizer, which is also a salt. Yellow young leaves can also mean that your plant may have a sulfur deficiency. All of these are common problems in the Antelope Valley.
If the younger leaves have yellow splotches, it is again probably a virus, and there still is no cure for viruses. If the leaves are green with yellow between veins you have the classic symptom of an iron, manganese or zinc deficiency.
The last location is a generalized area of the plant, such as one side of the plant, or an area on one side of the plant.
If the yellow leaves are in a generalized area, it could be sunburn (especially reflecting off windows and cars), or just heat.
It could be a dog spot from male dogs, lifting their legs on your plants.
It could be a chemical burn from pesticides, or fertilizers spilled on the plant. I have even seen yellow leaves where someone poured hot water on a plant.
Hopefully I have narrowed down the problems, now you need to continue to investigate the conditions and see if you can find your answer to yellow leaves.
