Imagine you are still a teenager, 18 years old, and you are heading out to sea to see the world with the Navy. You are also going to see a lot of World War II.
Your ship is a big one, a heavy cruiser. Most of us don’t know a cruiser from a catamaran. But during World War II, a heavy cruiser was just a notch down from a battleship. Battleships are named for states, like USS Arizona, USS Missouri. Cruisers were named for cities, like Quincy, Mass. Both fired the big guns.
Art Ray, still in his teens, drew assignment on the USS Quincy.
“She was a good ship,” he would say, quietly.
She weighed 13,600 tons, with a crew of 1,142 officers and enlisted, with 203mm guns that fired shells the circumference of a bowling ball. In other words, that “good ship” was a monster.
After sea trials off Venezuela and Trinidad, she dropped anchor in Belfast, northern Ireland, on May 14, 1944. A general came aboard to inspect and that was unusual, but this was no usual Army general.
The Army officer was Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, supreme commander Allied Forces, overall commander of Operation Overlord, D-Day, the invasion of Europe to liberate a suffering humanity from the murderous and cruel reign of Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany.
Ray, a long-time Lancaster resident, was there when Gen. Eisenhower inspected ship and crew. The crew of the Quincy had the job of a lifetime ahead of them — shore bombardment on D-Day.
They battle drilled in Scotland and on the “Day of Days,” the Quincy joined an armada of 1,213 naval ships, along with 4,126 landing ships and nearly 1,000 Merchant Marine vessels.
Together, the fleet carried 150,000 troops to storm the beaches of Normandy, signaling the coming end of the Third Reich.
“There was nothing like it in history,” Art Ray recalled.
The US Navy history stated that “During the period 6 through 17 June, Quincy conducted highly accurate pinpoint firing against enemy mobile batteries, concentrations of tanks, trucks and troops.”
The crew of the USS Quincy, that teenager Art Ray with a lot of other teenagers, rained hell on Nazi forces hell bent on killing our guys.
Before he was old enough to drink, he saw more history, in 11 days, than most of us see in a lifetime.
After that, his ship carried President Franklin Delano Roosevelt on his last voyage, in 1945, to meet Winston Churchill and Josef Stalin in Crimea. Yes, that Crimea.
The gents gathered at the Yalta Conference to sort out what the post-war world might look like.
The Quincy wasn’t done and Art Ray’s war wasn’t finished. The Quincy participated in the final battles of the Pacific War, guns still firing when the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, forcing Japan’s surrender.
When the final surrender was inked, Sept. 2, in Tokyo Bay on the deck of the USS Missouri, Art Ray was watching.
There was also a photo of all the sailors aboard the USS Quincy, in their whites, leaning over, legs dangling, witnesses to the end of history’s biggest war.
“I was up there somewhere,” Art Ray said, pointing at the photograph.
He had played his part as one small but valuable, vital part of the biggest thing that ever happened.
He lived another 78 years. A quiet, decent, God fearing, patriotic American who loved his wife, Debbie. It was 2018 before all his medals were awarded in a ceremony hosted by the vets of Coffee4Vets.
Art Ray will be interred at Bakersfield National Cemetery.
Fair winds and a following sea, sailor Art Ray. Your duty is done.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group.
